The stainless steel and concrete tanks are festooned with Christmas lights.
The tree is decorated.
And the tasting tables throughout the cellar are set with holiday flair.
Okanagan Crush Pad in Summerland is ready to host its second annual Winter Wine Experience.
The winery, which has the Haywire, Narrative, Free Form and Bizou+Yukon labels, wanted to do something special for the season, so it created the curated tastings for tables of up to six people in the seasonally atmospheric cellar.
Visitors can choose from three flights of six wines each (whites, rose and sparkling; holiday reds; or whites, rose, sparkling and reds) and three choices of shared charcuterie boards (cheese and meat; vegan; or co-existence with vegan and non-vegan options).
When my wife, Kerry, and I dropped by last weekend, I opted for the whites, rose and sparkling flight, and Kerry the mixed flight.
As such, we were able to sample a good chunk of the Okanagan Crush Pad portfolio, including Bizou+Yukon Bubbles, Narrative Pinot Blanc, Haywire Pinot Gris, Bizou+Yukon Rose, Narrative Syrah Viognier and Narrative Non-Fiction red blend.
We went with the cheese and meat board featuring cured meats and double-cream brie.
The Winter Wine Experience is $25 per person and reservations have to be made at OkanaganCrushPad.com.
There are limited times available — 3, 5 or 7 p.m. today, Friday, Dec. 10 at 5 or 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3, 5, or 7 p.m.
If you can’t get to the winery, Okanagan Crush Pad also has virtual wine tastings hosted by wine ambassador Andrew Raines for $105 to $165 depending on the four wines that are shipped to you for the experience.
Time gift sets
Chronos wines and new-label Evolve and McWatters Collection vintages will now be included in Time Family of Wines holiday gift sets.
The Time family used to include the trio of Time, Evolve and McWatters Collection in its gift sets.
A rebranding saw the Time label replaced with Chronos, which is in keeping with the ‘time’ theme because chronos is the Greek personification of time.
As Chronos was introduced, the group also took the opportunity to develop sharp, new labels for the Evolve and McWatters lines.
It all means, you can pick or customize two-and-four-bottle gift boxes that feature Chronos, Evolve and McWatters reds, whites, roses and sparkling wines.
The gift boxes can be purchased online at TImeWines.ca or by dropping by the newly renovated winery, tasting room and restaurant in downtown Penticton as 361 Martin St.
Four of the Chronos standouts that would make ideal bottles in any gift box are Chronos 2020 Chardonnay, Chronos 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Chronos 2020 Riesling and Chronos 2020 Semillon.
The McWatters Collection 2020 Chardonnay and 2018 Evolve Memento red blend could also be perfect players.
Chronos, Evolve and McWatters also have sparkling wines in their lineups that would also be welcome in any gift box.
This column will also feature those bubblies closer to New Year’s Eve.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and a Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.