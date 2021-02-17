The Peachland Recovery Task Force has initiated Pig Out for Prizes until March 31 to encourage business at Peachland restaurants.
The more you eat, the more chances you have to win.
All 14 of the open Peachland restaurants are participating, including the Gasthaus on the Lake, Cibo and Vines and the Blind Angler
For every $20 diners spend Friday, Saturday or Sunday, they will receive one entry into the draw. To encourage dining out Monday to Thursday, diners will get one entry for every $10 they spend.
Participants write their name and phone number on the back of their bill and deposit it in the Pig Out for Prizes drop box at the restaurant. Task force volunteers will pick up the bills and convert them into the appropriate number of ballots.
Take-out, dine-in and delivery purchases are eligible for entry.
Draw takes place April 1.
First prize is $700 in gift certificates, second is $450 in gift certificate and third prize wins $250 in gift certificates.
You don’t have to live in Peachland to participate.
“Anybody who comes to support Peachland restaurants gets an entry,” said Rick Ingram of the Peachland Recovery Task Force.
Legion cafe reopens
After having to shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Westbank Legion Cafe reopened at the beginning of December.
The cafe is run by Sandy Outram and her husband, Terry. Sandy was a longtime cook and banquet manager at the Harwood Hotel in Moose Jaw, Sask.
When she moved to West Kelowna, she decided to open her own restaurant at the Westbank Legion.
The cafe offers traditional home-style fare such as liver and onions, shepherd’s pie and beef dip with an emphasis on nutrition, taste and value.
Revenues from the cafe help the Legion to be financially viable so it can continue to provide much-needed services to veterans.
You don’t need to be a member of the Westbank Legion to order from the cafe, which offers take-out as well as contactless home delivery. Delivery cost is $6 for up to eight kilometres and 50 cents per kilometre beyond that.
The Westbank Legion Cafe, located at 6 – 2525 Dobbin Rd., is open from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Check out their menu on their Westbank Legion Cafe Facebook page.
You can reach the cafe at 250-305-7336.
Entrepreneurship discussion
Keith McIntyre of Big Bear Software will be the host of the Greater Westside Board of Trade’s Wise Words online workshop on Entrepreneurship Feb. 24 from 7:30 to 8 a.m.
McIntyre will pick an article or short video or podcast on the subject, which attendees will be sent in advance to review. The host will provide two questions on the topic for discussion.
Register online at gwboardoftrade.com/event-calendar.
B.C.’s Launch Online grant program is accepting applications from small and medium-sized businesses to help move their business model online to attract new local customers and expand to new markets.
The grant will pay for up to 75% of eligible expenses up to $7,500 per business.
Find out more by going online to launchonline.ca. The program is part of StrongerBC, B.C.’s Economic Recovery Plan,
Cove resort wins international award
The Cove Lakeside Resort was named the Best Lakeside Retreat-Okanagan in the LUXlife Magazine 2020 Hospitality Awards.
Now in their fifth year, in 2020 the Hospitality Awards focused on a wider variety of businesses around the world to showcase those who deliver outstanding service to their customers in their establishments in a tough year for the hospitality industry.
The award was decided by an international panel with backgrounds in business, economy, politics, media and education.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.