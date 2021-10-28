PEACHLAND -- Patio dining will be possible, if not always practical, at downtown Peachland restaurants this winter.
Council agreed this week to let the four businesses with sidewalk patios keep them in place through next March should they choose to do so, providing the areas are kept free of snow and ice.
Council heard the desire to keep the patios open through the winter is motivated not so much as the expectation they will often be used, but rather the expense and effort required to set them up each spring.
Council's winter-time extension, to be allowed on a trial basis, came despite some concern that “poor quality building materials” are sometimes used for the patios, according to a staff report.
And the report said that some patio patrons smoke, in violation of provincial health rules against lighting up in public places.
Patios were licenced this year to the operators of the Legion, Cibo and Vines, Beach Avenue Cafe, and the Edgewater Pub.