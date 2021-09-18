Due to the province’s current COVID-19 public health orders, the Fall Okanagan Wine Festival, which usually has 100 events over 10 days at the end of September and beginning of October, has had to cancel all its indoor, signature events.
However, the fest is still promoting its 120 winery members with the self-guided, downloadable Fall 2021 Okanagan Wine Tasting Guidebook at TheWineFestivals.com.
At the same website, you can watch the live streaming of the Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7.
The wine fest has also launched WinethusiastClub.com. a varietal-specific club with monthly shipments and discounts on future wine fest event tickets, VIP early entry to tasting events and a recipe of the month from a winery restaurant, complete with suggested wine pairing.
Argentinian winemaker lands at Tinhorn Creek
Leandro Nosal was destined to be a winemaker.
For four generations, his family has been making wine in Mendoza, Argentina, and he was constantly exposed to wine growing up.
Wine is part of every lunch, dinner, social gathering and celebration in Mendoza.
As much as Nosal loves his homeland of Argentina, he wanted to travel, study and make wine, and that wanderlust lured him to New Zealand, California, Mexico, France, Italy, Ontario and finally, the Okanagan.
For the past few years he was an assistant winemaker within the Mark Anthony Group at CedarCreek Winery in Kelowna, Mission Hill Family Estate in West Kelowna and CheckMate Artisanal Winery in Oliver.
Now he has his first lead winemaker job in the Okanagan with Tinhorn Creek Vineyards in Oliver.
“We are very excited ... to have his expertise and passion leading our winemaking program into future vintages,” said Ross Wise, who is the senior winemaker for all of Andrew Peller Ltd.’s South Okanagan properties, including Tinhorn and Black Hills in Oliver and Red Rooster on the Naramata Bench.
Nosal has an agricultural engineering degree from Universidad Nacional de Cuyo in Mendoza and earned his master of science in viticulture and oenology in Montpellier, France, and Turin, Italy.
In fact, he did his masters after winning the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship, a prestigious award given by the European Commission.
“The South Okanagan is one of the most promising wine regions in North America,” said Nosal.
“I am honoured and proud to be continuing the distinguished legacy of Tinhorn Creek Vineyards and to work closely with the growers in the South Okanagan’s exceptional Golden Mile region.”
While he didn’t have a hand in making them, two of my favourite wines from Tinhorn Creek this summer are the 2020 Oldfield Reserve Rose ($22), and the 2020 Pinot Gris ($20).
California wine fame comes to Phantom Creek
One of the most iconic names in California wine is Beringer.
Beringer Vineyards was founded in 1876 in the state’s famed Napa Valley, is the valley’s oldest continually operating winery and is on the U.S. National Register of Historical Places.
Mark Beringer, the great-great-grandson of Beringer Vineyards’ founding brother Jacob Beringer, is also in the wine business and has popped up at Phantom Creek Estates in Oliver as director of winemaking.
“The Okanagan Valley really excites me,” said Beringer.
“It shows so much potential and there is an incredible opportunity to help this region achieve global recognition. Phantom Creek Estates ... I believe ... will be the premier property in the region, if not Canada, and that’s a goal I’m inspired to be a part of.”
As director at Phantom Creek, Beringer will work with white-winemaker Karin Grosstessner-Hain, an Austrian who has also worked in New Zealand and at Stag’s Hollow Winery in Okanagan Falls, and consulting winemakers Philippe Melka, a Frenchman who now lives and works in California, and Olivier Humbrecht of France.
Beringer did work at his family’s namesake winery as chief winemaker, and has had stints at Benziger, Duckhorn and Artesa wineries in California.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan Wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca