M&M Food Market, Canada’s leading frozen food retailer, has returned to the Westside.
Darrell Hall and his wife Erin opened a new 1,600-square-foot location last Tuesday at Unit 113, 2231 Louie Dr. near Rexall drug store.
M&M Food Markets offer more than 450 products, from prepared meals to single-serve items.
Darrell said the response since they opened has been amazing.
Comfort foods seem to be on the menu recently as Darrell said items such as cabbage rolls, pot roast and chicken fingers are popular sellers.
The new store is a family-run business with Darrell, his wife and their two daughters.
The previous location of M&M Meat Shops on the Westside closed in 2013.
M&M Meat Shops opened its first store in Ontario in 1980 and its products are now sold in over 1,650 locations. The company came under new ownership in 2016 and rebranded as M&M Food Market.
Events cancelled
The recent wave of COVID-19 cases and ensuing health orders have been playing havoc with local events.
The Greater Westside Board of Trade had to postpone Mayor Gord Milsom’s State of the City address originally set for Jan. 13 due to health orders regarding events.
Heather Robinson, executive director at the board of trade, tells us they were waiting for Dr. Bonnie Henry’s update on Tuesday before making a decision on a new date.
It appeared, as the Westside Weekly went to press, the health orders were going to stay the same.
Robinson added the Key Business Awards Finalist Lunch set for Feb. 3 at Kelly O’Bryan’s is likely to be moved as well.
No icewine gala
Grizzli Winery has cancelled its Icewine Gala set for Jan. 29 due to provincial health orders.
Although the gala has been cancelled, people can still sign up for complimentary icewine tours Saturday and Sunday at 1 and 3 p.m. to experience a behind-the-scenes guided tour of Grizzli’s winery facilities and see the icewine process up close.
The free tours do not include food or wine pairings, but guests have the option to purchase an icewine tasting after the tour.
Grizzli will also offer an Icewine-themed Happy Hour Jan. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. that will feature two icewine-based cocktails along with live music from Rick “Poppa Dawg” Halisheff.
For more information or to reserve your spot for an icewine tour, go online to grizzliwinery.com.
Closet cleanout
The first Home Décor Closet Cleanout since the beginning of COVID-19 goes Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel in Kelowna.
Bargain hunters will have a chance to find deals on new-to-them home décor as people will be selling items including cushions, vases, lamps and art straight from their closets.
A portion of the proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity.
This is an indoor event, Valid vaccine passports and masks are required for vendors and attendees. Social distancing guidelines are in place and there will be sanitation stations.
For more information, go online to greatclosetcleanout.com.
New resort owner
West Kelowna’s Westwood Retirement Resort is under new ownership.
Cogir, a Quebec real estate company, entered the B.C. market last week with an announcement it was the new owner and manager of seven Regency Retirement Resort properties including Westwood, for a total of 1,165 new housing units. The acquired retirement homes offer independent living aimed at active retirees.
Let’s talk day
The 12th annual Bell Let’s Talk Day is Jan. 26.
On this day, Bell will contribute five cents to mental health initiatives in Canada for every call made and text sent by Bell wireless customers, for each time people use a Bell Let’s Talk Facebook frame or watch the official video on social media.
As well Bell will donate five cents every time people use the Bell Let’s Talk Snapchat lens, tweet or retweet using #Bell LetsTalk or each time people upload a video using #BellLetsTalk.
Since the first Bell Let’s Talk Day in 2011, Bell has contributed more than $121 million to support Canadian mental health programs.
