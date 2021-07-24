We stop at a conveniently located picnic table on the vineyard’s edge where Gene Covert pours us a glass of wine and a glass of dirt.
Yes, soil in a wine glass.
There’s method to Covert’s madness.
The co-owner and winemaker at Covert Farms Family Estate is demonstrating how exceptional dirt is integral for strong vines, flavourful grapes and outstanding wine.
Covert encourages us to swirl the dirt in the glass and give it a good sniff.
“It smells like fresh, healthy dirt,” he said, “which is exactly how it should smell.”
My wife, Kerry, and I are on the $99 Farm Tour that Covert offers daily of the 650-acre property at 11 am and 2 p.m. in his red 1967 Chevrolet pickup truck retrofitted with a 26-seat, open-air flatbed.
The wine-dirt stop is halfway through the tour and besides the soil sniffing, we also taste the 2020 Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon ($26) and 2018 Grand Reserve Zinfandel ($50).
It’s also where Covert shows us how the core 30-acre vineyard is organic, biodynamic and regenerative.
Rather than just tilled dirt or grass between the rows of grape vines, Covert plants a mixed ground cover of buckwheat, field peas, hairy vetch, alfalfa, lentils, flax, mustard and turnip.
The array of greenery increases airflow under the vines, prevents weeds from growing and eliminates the need for commercial pesticides, herbicides and fertilizer, he says.
The ground cover also attracts beneficial bugs and birds and provides Covert’s cows, sheep, pigs, llamas and chickens a place to graze and peck and leave droppings behind to fertilize.
“It’s so rewarding to see the results in the soil and the vines and the wines,” he said.
“There’s just so much biological activity going on.”
There’s a second stop to sip the 2020 Chardonnay ($28) where that variety of grape is growing.
Back at the winery, we’re shown to a patio table for tastings of the rest of Covert’s portfolio, including 2020 Sparkling Zinfandel ($33), 2020 Semillon ($26) and 2019 Rose ($26) to 2017 Amicitia red blend ($27) and 2018 Grand Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon ($64).
Award for wine evangelist
His business card says “chief wine evangelist.”
He was behind the world’s first synchronized swimming show at a winery.
He created the Vinos Wine Film Festival, the only fest of its kind on the planet.
He co-founded the Osoyoos Celebrity Wine Festival.
And he pioneered elaborate Nota Bene release parties.
He is Glenn Fawcett of Black Hills Winery in Oliver and he’s the recipient of this year’s Award of Distinction from Wine Growers BC.
It’s the Wine Growers’ highest accolade recognizing someone for incredible leadership, commitment and passion for the advancement of the BC wine industry.
“I”m honoured to be recognized for the innovations I was involved with that created this newfound awareness, buzz, glamour and a lot of media and lifestyle exposure for South Okanagan wineries,” said Fawcett.
Black Hills’ flagship wine is Nota Bene, the big and expensive Bordeaux-style red blend that put the winery on the map.
“Yes, we often talk of how Black Hills is the house that Nota Bene built,” said Fawcett with a laugh.
“Generally, people know the name Nota Bene more than they know the Black Hills name. It was a breakthrough to have that kind of recognition for a wine.”
By the way, it’s apropos then that Nota Bene is Latin for ‘take note.’
Black Hills also produces other quality reds, whites and roses, but none of them have achieved Nota Bene-like stardom.
Fawcett was president of the limited partnership that purchased Black Hills in 2007 and included actor Jason Priestley of Hollywood 90210 and Private Eyes fame. Priestly helped generate attention for Black Hills and was a draw at Nota Bene release parties, the Osoyoos Celebrity Wine Festival and the Vinos Film Wine Festival.
In 2017, Andrew Peller Ltd. which also owns Okanagan wineries Sandhill, Calona, Peller Estates, Wayne Gretzky, Gray Monk, Red Rooster and Tinhorn Creek, purchased Black Hills.
Fawcett stayed on as chief wine evangelist, which other wineries might call a brand ambassador.
“My future definitely includes evangelizing for Black Hills and I will always be a part of Okanagan wine tourism,” he said.
Fawcett hasn’t always worked in wine. In the 1990s he owned a Calgary-based company called Bust Loose Holidays that organized tours to Mexico, Jamaica and Greece for college kids.
During a trip to Napa, California. in 2001 he was bitten by the wine bug and decided to get into the industry, first with an Okanagan wine tour company called Vine Quest and then as marketing manager for Therapy Vineyards in Naramata in 2004-05.
Wine Growers BC bestowed its Industry Recognition Award on Vancouver-based sommelier, educator, wine consultant and writer Kurtis Kolt.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.