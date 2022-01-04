The merger between Kelowna-based Interior Savings Credit Union and Prince George’s Spruce Credit Union is now complete.
The merger took effect on New Year’s Day. Ninety-nine per cent of Spruce members approved the merger in a Nov. 24 vote.
It will be business as usual for Spruce members for now, Interior Savings said in a news release, but rebranding will begin soon.
The combined credit union will have 23 locations with 77,000 members, over 500 employees and approximately $3.75 billion in total assets under administration.
“We are really excited to be joining with Interior Savings, a credit union that shares our commitment to maintaining the human connection in banking and helping to build a stronger community,” said Ken Dickson, CEO of Spruce Credit Union, in the release. “With the scale to handle increasing competition, regulation and technological advancements, Interior Savings will help us carry on our founding members’ legacy while continuing to meet the evolving needs of our members and community.”