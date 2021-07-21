The Summerland company that makes the non-browning genetically modified Arctic Apple is introducing new products.
At a foodservice exhibition next week in Monterey, California, Okanagan Specialty Fruits will unveil 40-ounce sliced foodservice packs available of both the Arctic Golden and Granny varieties, as well as new diced and half slice packages.
“With a better flavour and an impressive 28-day shelf life, Arctic apples provide the foodservice industry with the ability to save time, money, and reduce unnecessary food waste,” explained Bob Wilkinson, director of sales at OSF, in a news release.