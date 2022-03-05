Corrie Krehbiel vividly remembers one of her previous managers asking her how she planned to be a winemaker when she had kids.
Fast forward to today and the head winemaker for Mission Hill Family Estate in West Kelowna is the proud mom for two young children and doing spectacularly, thank you.
“I have a lot of support from the team at work and my husband at home, because during harvest and crush, September through November, he’s definitely doing most of the child care,” said Krehbiel with a laugh.
“Plus, I think it’s important for us to empower our kids and show our kids, first hand, that women can do anything. Sure, as a woman, I’ve encountered barriers. But it also depends on how you approach those barriers. With passion and determination and support from the people you work with you can definitely achieve your dreams.”
I’m speaking to Krehbiel about being a woman in wine because Monday is International Women’s Day — the day globally to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.
Winemaking in the Okanagan is still a bit of an old boys’ club, but it’s estimated up to one-third of the 300 wineries in the valley have a woman at the helm, a huge increase from the 1980s when commercial winemaking started in earnest in the Okanagan.
While catching up with Krehbiel, I just had to ask her about Mission Hill’s newest releases, because this is, after all, the season to debut new vintage aromatic white wines and roses.
She’s particularly excited about the 2021 Reserve Rose ($22), a blend of Pinot Noir, Merlot and Syrah that results in aromas and flavours of juicy watermelon and strawberry in the glass.
“We added some beautiful layers and textures to the rose with aging in stainless-steel (tanks) as well as 8% in neutral oak barrels that don’t depart any oak,” explained Krehbiel.
“However, by aging the wine a bit on the lees (yeast cells) in the barrels we achieve a bit of sweetness with no extra sugars.”
She also looking forward to the release of the more-herbal, food-friendly 2021 Terroir Collection Rose ($35), the bright-and-fresh 2021 Reserve Sauvignon Blanc ($22) and 2021 Reserve Riesling and the silky 2020 Terroir Collection Cabernet Franc ($65).
Paynter does all the heavy lifting
Amy Paynter can — and does — operate the forklift, lift heavy buckets and haul heavy hoses.
“My mentor, the first woman winemaker I ever worked for, told me to believe in myself and also do all the heavy work myself,” said Paynter, winemaker at Liquidity in Okanagan Falls.
“Once people realize you’re a competent winemaker then any hesitation about you being a woman disappears.”
Paynter’s mentor was Belinda Gould, who was the winemaker at Muddy Water in New Zealand at the time.
Paynter, a Kiwi herself, gained experience in her home country before moving to California and South Africa to gain more.
Three years ago, she was lured to the Okanagan, first to work for a couple of years as assistant winemaker at CedarCreek in Kelowna and the past year as winemaker at Liquidity.
“I think the Okanagan is the world’s best-kept secret and it’s super exciting to be a part of it,” she said.
“Plus, we make kick-ass wines here.”
Some of the kick-ass wine she’s been crafting, which she also calls “babies”, will be released soon — 2021 Rose ($29), 2021 Pinot Gris ($21), 2021 Riesling ($21) and 2021 Viognier ($29).
“The Viognier is my favourite and unique to Liquidity in that it has rich apricot, floral and spicy characteristics, but fresh acidity, so there’s none of the heaviness usually associated with Viognier,” she said.
“I’m also obsessed with the colour of the 2021 Rose. It’s a pretty wine of 100% Pinot Noir with beautiful citrus and red berry flavours.”
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and a Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca