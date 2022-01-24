West Kelowna's Nikki Koziski has been awarded the Realtor Care award for 2021.
The awarded is presented to a local realtor by the Association of Interior Realtors Central Zone.
“Nikki's huge heart has led her to give continuously when she comes across people in need,” said John Douglas a board member with the realtors’ association, in an email. “Nikki is the first to offer to bring a meal to someone in pain or in need and regularly coordinates assistance to those who need help with cleaning, running errands or help with an elderly parent.
“Nikki gives back to the community using resources like the Mamas for Mamas online group and the Salvation Army programs and teaches Sunday School at her local church.
“Nikki has great passion for the Woman's Shelter, hosting programs that raise money for women in need to provide gifts under the Shelter Christmas tree.
“You will often find Nikki volunteering at her kids’ school in the ‘Kiss and Ride’ program, or simply dropping off a warm cup of coffee to someone she knows that needs a pick me up.”