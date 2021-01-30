Why confine Valentine’s to a single day when there’s enough love (and wine) to fill the whole month of February?
The Iconic Wineries of British Columbia asked just that question and came up with 28 days worth of special wine events for lovers.
Iconic Wineries is the new brand for properties owned by Anthony von Mandl of Mission Hill Family Estate in West Kelowna.
Other wineries in the portfolio include CedarCreek and Martin’s Lane in Kelowna, Liquidity in Okanagan Falls and Road 13 and CheckMate in Oliver.
All February long, Liquidity is offering 45-minute The Look of Love: A Hopelessly Romantic Wine & Chocolate Tasting Experience.
The Look of Love is the sensual bossa nova hit first sung by Dusty Springfield in 1967 and covered since by Dionne Warwick, Gladys Knight, Diana Ross and Diana Krall.
The tasting features three confectionaries from Kelowna-based Sandrine French Pastry & Chocolate paired with the Liquidity Bubbly ($23), 2017 Dividend red ($38) and 2015 Merlot (an exclusive from the winery’s library).
The cost is $40 a couple by reservation at LiquidityWines.com.
Wine-and-chocolate gift sets are also available for order online and at the winery.
Road 13 was thinking ‘love birds’ when it named its hour-long, wine-and-chocolate experience, Love Takes Flight.
Again, Sandrine chocolates are paired with wine such as Syrah ($35), Jackpot Malbec ($65) and Jackpot 5th Element red ($53).
The cost is $40 a couple by reservation at Road13Vineyards.com.
Also, wine-and-chocolate gift sets are available at the winery and for online ordering.
Mission Hill is going big with luxury food-and-wine options.
On Feb. 12-14, there will be wine-paired, four-course dinners at 5 and 8 pm in the Chagall Room at the winery for $200 per person.
Or if you and your partner want to indulge at home, you can order the Valentine’s Day dinner for pick up on the 14th for $250.
It includes a chilled bottle of Mission Hill Reserve Sparkling Brut ($24) with caviar, charcuterie and cheeses.
Reserve or place an order at MissionHillWinery.com.
There are also other meal kit and Valentine’s-themed wine packages available for order online.
Each day from Feb. 8 to 14, CedarCreek is offering Valentine’s Tastings for Two for $55, including five wines paired with food bites and chocolate.
On the 14th, there will be special wine-paired lunches and dinners for $85 and $175 per person, respectively.
CedarCreek also has special Valentine’s theme wine bundles for sale.
Reserve and purchase at CedarCreek.bc.ca.
Valentine’s with Stag’s Hollow
Stag’s Hollow Winery in Okanagan Falls is also hopping on the Valentine’s wagon with wine bundle and shipping specials.
Have you ever heard of Galentine’s Day?
It’s Feb. 13, the day before Valentine’s Day, and it initially started with ‘gals’ celebrating with their female friends and has grown to include all platonic relationships.
Stag’s Galentine’s six-pack is $135 and includes two bottles of Muscat Frizzante and one each of Rose, Blanc de Noirs, Syrah and Simply Noir.
The Roses are Red So is Wine six-pack for $172 consists of Stag’s favourite reds. Or you can make up your own six-pack and savings on shipping costs.
All orders at StagsHollowWinery.com.
Dinner series at Phantom Creek
Phantom Creek Estates in Oliver is also getting in on the act with a February dinner series.
Four-course, wine-paired Valentine’s dinners are Feb. 13 and 14 for $185 per person.
Dinners on Saturdays, Feb. 6, 20 and 27, are three courses and paired with wine for $125 per person.
Reserve at PhantomCreekEstates.com.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.