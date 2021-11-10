People looking to have a better relationship with their dog now have an indoor training option as Pawcademy opened last week at 2 – 1760 Byland Rd.
The indoor training facility with over 1,000 square feet of space offers different styles of classes with different trainers.
“We saw the need for trainers here,” said Tanya McLeod, a trainer at Pawcademy. “We are the only ones with an indoor centre of this size on the Westside.”
Currently, Pawcademy offers obedience and tricks. Classes are full but there will be more coming in January when they are going to expand into some nose work, higher-level obedience, rally and some animal acting classes.
McLeod started training up north in Fort St. John 10 years ago working with an agility instructor. From there she continued her training and education into obedience and then showing with her own dog, a German Shepherd.
McLeod loves being able to show people how to work and build a relationship with their dog and strengthen their bond.
Shona Gagnon from Okanagan Trick Dogs is the other trainer at the Pawcademy.
With tricks people teach their dogs commands such as bow or roll over.
Teaching dogs tricks is popular, McLeod said. because they give dog owners who don't necessarily want to continue up in obedience levels another goal to work towards that's fun.
“It’s entertainment,” she said. “You can teach your dog to open the fridge for a beer.“
Pawcademy also manufactures some pet products, under the brand Pawtanicals. They focus mainly on CBD oils for dogs, but also offer treats, shampoos, conditioners, leashes and collars.
Pawcademy is hosting an indoor doggy Christmas market Dec. 4 with some 10 Okanagan vendors offering items including collars, dog beds, raw food, treats and oils.
For more information on classes and products, go online to pawcademy.ca.
Grill closes – for now
The Lost Mediterranean Horn Mediterranean Grill on Main Street closed its doors in October; however, a social media post is giving restaurant fans hope.
Owner Peter Contos confirms the restaurant is taking a well-deserved sabbatical and will make an announcement toward the middle of November.
First Class Christmas
First Class Autoglass and Upholstery is collecting money until Dec. 22 to help West Kelowna seniors who have nobody for Christmas. Every Christmas, West Kelowna seniors write down what they would like for Christmas on an angel. This year, First Class Auto Class is trying to help as many seniors as possible get what they want for Christmas. The business has set a goal of raising $2,000.
If you would like to help, call First Class Autoglass at 250-769-4877. Donations of any amount will receive a receipt for tax purposes.
Three years for eBus
Ebus, which launched in B.C. Oct. 31, 2018, the same day Greyhound ceased its operations in Western Canada, is celebrating three years of service in the province. The economical bus line began in Alberta in 2011 and is a sister company to the luxury Red Arrow brand.
Ebus launched in B.C. with two daily trips between Vancouver and Kamloops, Vancouver and Kelowna, and a commuter between Kelowna and Kamloops. They added a stop in West Kelowna in December 2018.
