A Kelowna company that makes compostable smartphone cases has created a sculpture out of old phone cases sent in by its customers.
The Plastic Wave, created by artist Ethan Estees, will be on display at various locations in Kelowna this summer.
The artwork was made from 1,000 phone cases sent in by customers under Pela’s 360 exchange program.
The sculpture is on display at the Kelowna Innovation Centre on Doyle Avenue until Aug. 20, downtown on Bernard Avenue on Aug. 21 and at OKGN Lifestyle, 115 – 1295 Cannery Lane, Aug. 24-28.