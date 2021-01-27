Perhaps we’ll be seeing more of Flair Airlines in Kelowna in the future.
The discount airline, which started here before moving its headquarters to Edmonton, has announced it’s adding 13 new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft to its fleet.
Flair will lease the planes, which will arrive early this year.
“In advance of the new 737-8 aircraft joining our fleet of existing 737-800s, Flair’s team of pilots, maintenance professionals, flight attendants and safety officers will conduct extensive testing and training programs,” said company president Stephen Jones, who’s part of a new management crew at Flair.
Flair currently has flights between Kelowna and Edmonton. In the past the company has also flown to Calgary, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Toronto from Kelowna.
The airline is operating on a reduced schedule for January and February due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, but anticipates increasing service in the spring.
“The new 737-8 aircraft … will be comfortably configured to seat 189 passengers and fly 3,550 nautical miles (6,570 km),” a news release said. “The aircraft allow Flair to grow its network across Canada with increased options for low fare service to a greater number of destinations. Flair is currently accepting expressions of interest from airports interested in partnering with Flair to provide ULCC (ultra low-cost carrier) service to their communities.”