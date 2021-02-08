The 19 Okanagan Grill + Bar is opening its opening its second restaurant on May 1.
The 19 Bistro @ Fitz will open for lunch and dinner service at the Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards on the Greata Ranch property, off Highway 97 in Peachland.
Neil Martens, owner of 19 Okanagan Grill + Bar, has nearly 30 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry.
“I am very excited to join the effervescent team at Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards. 19 Bistro @ Fitz will open our amazing patio on May 1, 2021 with the goal of providing an approachable, yet sophisticated wine country experience for all of our guests,” said Martens in a news release.
Martens will be joined by assistant General Manager Merissa Hucul, executive chef Scotty Powell, and Chef Geoff Molloy.
The 19 Bistro patio will feature a a brick wood fired pizza oven that Chef Powell intends to utilize to its fullest capacity, creating seasonally inspired pizzas. Complementing the selection of hand-crafted pizzas will be a diverse tapas menu and carefully prepared entrees.
Reservations are recommended and can be made on OpenTable as of now.
The original 19 Okanagan Grill and Bar is located at Two Eagles golf course in West Kelowna.