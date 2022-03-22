Interior Savings Credit Union is waiving processing fees for wire transfers intended to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.
In addition, with the announcement that Canada is opening its borders to assist those fleeing Ukraine, Interior Savings has made a commitment of $5,000 to help support Ukrainian refugees and will work with local partners to determine the best way to distribute those funds.
“It is heartbreaking to see what is unfolding in Ukraine,” said Karen Hawes, acting president and CEO of Interior Savings in a news release. “We know many of our members and communities have a connection to Ukraine and want to help. This is a small way we can show our support for those impacted by this humanitarian crisis.”
Fees will be waived until at least June 30 for anyone transferring money to Ukraine or neighbouring countries that include Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.
Interior Savings encourages people to donate to help Ukraine, but to beware of scams. The Canadian Red Cross (redcross.ca) and Canada Ukraine Foundation (cufoundation.ca) are two trustworthy charities.
“As the war in Ukraine intensifies, so do the fraudulent and malicious emails exploiting the humanitarian crisis and charitable spirit of recipients across the globe,” said Paula Naka, Interior Savings risk manager,. “Scammers are impersonating the Ukrainian government and other international humanitarian agencies with pleas for financial assistance.”