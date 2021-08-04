Grizzli Winery is offering night markets every Friday and Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. until Labour Day.
The family and pet-friendly markets will offer a variety of food, wine pairings, games and merchandise.
There will also be live music with Orange Sol Trio kicking things off Friday night, followed by Rick “Poppa Dawg” Halisheff Saturday night. Other performers include Black Cat Soul Aug. 21, the Tree Huggers Aug. 14 and Glory Days Duo Aug. 13.
Admission is free.
RELAX, REJUVENATE, SUPPORT
The Peachland Recovery Task Force had extended the deadline to enter its Relax, Rejuvenate and Support Peachland contest until the end of September.
The program involves different organizations and businesses in Peachland that promote the health and well-being of the mind, body and soul.
Participants include the hairdressers, chiropractors, a winery, yoga studio along with the local library, art gallery and museum.
People can fill out an entry form at locations for a chance to win gift certificates and a gift basket.
For a list of participating locations, go to the Peachland Recovery Task Force’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PeachlandRecoveryTaskForce.
The draw will be held Oct. 2.
KEY BUSINESS AWARDS
Nominations are open until Aug. 12 for the Greater Westside Board of Trade’s 20th Key Business Awards.
In a year of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards provide a chance to recognize the Greater Westside and Westbank First Nation businesses, organizations and individuals who have achieved excellence.
Categories include tourism and hospitality; technology and innovation; arts and entertainment; home-based business; community and public service; Indigenous business; new business’ young entrepreneur’ small business; large business; platinum service provider and environmentally sustainable business.
For a complete list of eligibility rules and to submit a nomination, go online to gwboardoftrade.com/key-business-award-catagories
The board of trade is planning in-person events for the awards this year.
Finalists will be announced at a lunch at Kelly O’Bryan’s Sept. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets for the three-course lunch cost $45.
The Key Business Awards Dinner will take place Oct. 28 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Courses Restaurant at Shannon Lake Golf Course. Tickets for the awards dinner cost $99.
Get tickets for the finalists’ lunch and awards dinner online at gwboardoftrade.com.
PAINTING CLASSES
Tired of the smoke? Head indoors and paint with West Kelowna artist Louise Lambert of Wine Country Studios. Lambert has teamed up with the City of West Kelowna Recreation for two different workshops Aug. 14 at Mar Jok Elementary School.
From 9:30 a.m. to noon, people can create their Spirit Animal. People can have several different spirit animals in their lifetime, who come in and out of their lives to give guidance and protection.
The workshop begins with a guided meditation in which participants will begin to visualize the spirit guides within and then bring their spirit animal to life in a painting.
From 1:30 to 4 p.m. beginners to experienced artists can create their own impressionist art work at the Creative Art Series. Lambert will gently guide participants as they create Van Gogh Returns with Sunflowers with tips on set-up and palate recommendations
Once people register for a workshop, they will receive a list of supplies to bring to class.
Sign up by contacting City of West Kelowna Recreation and Culture at 778-797-8800 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or register online westkelownacity.ca/recreation
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.