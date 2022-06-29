Liquid Customs Kelowna hosted the Dip ’N Dream Show and Shine as part of its grand opening Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lance Doyle and Wes Ellis, ex-service men, opened the hydrographics company at 102 – 2648 Kyle Rd. about 2.5 months ago.
Hydrographics is the process of using water to transfer images onto products.
About nine years ago, Doyle came across a Liquid Customs location in Edmonton while he was still serving in the forces.
Doyle had his motorbike done by the Edmonton Liquid Custom and the idea of having a little shop rolled into their minds.
Doyle retired from the military and moved back to Kelowna. Shortly after Ellis retired and suggested they give Liquid Custom a shot.
For Doyle, the best part about Liquid Custom is the creativity.
“The only thing that holds you back is really your imagination,” he said. “We can put custom flare on pretty much anything.”
Not only can Liquid Customs dip automotive parts including motorcycles, they have also done motorcycle helmets, safety hard hats, water bottles, coffee cups, rifle stocks and cell phone cases. Doyle has even dipped the switch plates in his kids’ rooms.
If an object can be put into water briefly, it can be dipped.
The finish is durable, as the products used are automotive grade.
The car show was not only a way for Liquid Customs Kelowna to mark its grand opening, but also to attract people to the other businesses in the complex.
Tacos in a truck
Driving down Highway 97 South on the Westside, people can often see the bright orange taco truck parked at Urban Distilleries and Winery at 402 – 1979 Old Okanagan Highway.
Eduardo Martinez opened the MexKelowna food truck three months ago.
Martinez is a business administrator who loves to cook and loves customer service.
“I am Mexican and it’s a very good idea to bring to Canada,” he said when asked why he chose to serve tacos.
Martinez offers beef and chicken tacos. He recommends people order the combo meal, consisting of three tacos, a consommé special soup and a pop or water.
You can find the colourful MexKelowna truck at Urban Distilleries Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Art in the Park
Art in the Park returns to Grizzli Winery from noon to 4 p.m. July 9 and 10.
Artists will be selling their hand-crafted creations at the two-day family and pet-friendly event. Artwork will include mediums like paintings, prints and sculptures.
Guests can shop at the indoor and outdoor market, enjoy live music, participate in live workshops, grab a bite to eat at the food trucks on site and cool off with wine and ice pol sangria.
Art in the Park began along the Westside Wine Trail in 2008 and Grizzli Winery has been the exclusive host for the past five years. Free admission.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.