Originally from Toronto, chef Sarah Fiore most recently worked at Michelin-starred Estela in New York City before making her way to the newly opened Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates in Oliver.
“It’s a bit of a long story,” said Fiore with a laugh.
“When COVID hit, Estela closed and a friend who worked with me there, who is from Vancouver, said she was taking a job in the cellar at Phantom Creek and did I want to come along to work in the kitchen.”
For the past year, Fiore created the charcuterie boards and small bites for the tasting room at Phantom Creek and the food for small, private events.
Her role has now been expanded to chef for The Restaurant at Phantom Creek, the showpiece patio-lounge-resto with expansive views over vineyards.
In fact, the restaurant opening coincides with the winery’s first anniversary and it’s turned out to be one heck of a way to mark the birthday as pandemic restrictions surrounding travel and masks have been eased.
“What wine will pair with the food is always your first consideration when you’re developing a menu at a winery restaurant,” said Fiore.
When my wife, Kerry, and I dropped by for a leisurely lunch that meant an inspired line up of burrata cheese salad with the 2018 Viognier, cured rainbow trout matched to 2018 Riesling, poached lingcod paired with 2018 Chardonnay, pan-seared duck with 2017 Cabernet Franc Merlot and finishing with a Basque cheesecake dessert paired with 2017 Kobau vineyard Merlot.
For now, the restaurant, which also has a covered patio and lounge, is open Thursdays through Mondays, 11:30 a.m. to
3 p.m., for two-and-three-course lunches starting at $55 and $70 per person respectively with the option to add on wine pairings for $20 or $30 per person.
Dinner service is expected to be introduced eventually.
Reservations are recommended at PhantomCreekEstates.com.
Volleyball to wine
What does wine and elite volleyball have in common?
The answer is husband-and-wife Rudy Verhoeff and Kyla Richey.
Rudy played for Canada’s men’s national team that went to the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and most recently played professionally in Switzerland for Amriswil.
Kyla was the captain of Canada’s women’s national team that went to the world championships three years in a row and most recently played professional volleyball for Universidad de San Martin de Porres in Peru.
The pair is now retired from pro sport and are at the helm of wineries Stoneboat Vineyards in Oliver and Valley Commons at the new District Wine Village, also in Oliver.
“Both Rudy and I got a lot of food-and-wine culture inspiration travelling around Europe and the world playing volleyball,” said Kyla.
“Really, we’ve come to view gathering with friends and family to break bread and drink wine as a sacred act.”
The Verhoeff Group of Companies, headed up by Rudy’s dad, Paul, has Advance Flooring in the Fraser Valley as its core, but has branched out with food, beer and wine businesses.
In fact, Trading Post Brewing, which Rudy’s brother, Lance, manages has a main location in Langley, additional eateries in Fort Langley and Abbotsford and both a brewery and restaurant at the new District Wine Village in Oliver.
The Verhoeff Group bought Stoneboat from Julie and Lanny Martiniuk in the spring, but kept winemaker Bill Adams and hired Pascal Madevon, a French winemaker turned Okanagan advisor, as consulting winemaker.
