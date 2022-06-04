What do you pair with smoked and seared pole-caught ahi tuna accompanied by pink peppercorn potato salad?
Mission Hill 2021 Terroir Border Vista Rose ($36), of course.
That’s what my wife, Kerry, and I enjoyed when we recently dropped by the al fresco Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Family Estate in West Kelowna.
You may, or may not, be able to order the same because the menu changes everyday based on what’s in season and what the chefs can source from gourmet suppliers in the Okanagan and on the Coast.
And that’s what makes the Terrace a seasonal favourite.
Open May to October every year, the Terrace capitalizes on its outdoor location with views of the winery’s bell tower, vineyards and Okanagan Lake while serving wine-country cuisine and Mission Hill wines for lunch, dinner and afternoon charcuterie.
Make a half-day of it and precede or follow your time on the Terrace with one of the winery’s new experiences — Behind the Scenes, A Lasting Legacy, Estate Room or Loggia Garden.
The Behind the Scenes tour Kerry and I did before lunch included a stroll, glass of Exhilaration Brut in hand, through the barrel room that was blasted out of volcanic rock.
Strategically lit with barrels stacked in symmetrical rows, the cellar resembles a functional piece of art.
From there, it was into the Chagall Room for a tasting of four new-release wines with matching bites.
Reserve Riesling 2021 with onion-and-mint fritter anyone?
Special events at Mission Hill this summer include a long-table Father’s Day Dinner and three concerts in the open-air amphitheatre — Blue Rodeo on July 6, Johnny Reid on July 29 and Chris Botti on Aug. 30.
Blue Rodeo and Johnny Reid are already sold out, but tickets to the Botti show can be purchased at MissionHillWinery.com. That’s the same website where you can book an experience or make a reservation on the Terrace.
Lytton Strong Pino Gris
Fort Berens Winery in Lillooet has bottled 120 cases of 2021 Special Edition Lytton Strong Pinot Gris for the Lytton Rebuild fundraiser.
Fort Berens is 60 kilometres away from Lytton, the village that burned to the ground on June 30 when the Interior was under a heat dome.
One of the only local properties to survive the fire was the
Winch Spur Vineyard on the other side of the Fraser River.
Fort Berens traditionally buys grapes from Winch Spur for its white-label Pinot Gris, which is usually a blend of Gris grapes from several vineyards.
Fort Berens again purchased Gris grapes from Winch Spur in 2021, but decided to make the Special Edition Lytton Strong of fruit exclusively from Winch Spur for the fundraiser.
The philanthropic Gris is only available until June 12 for $100 for three bottles or $400 for a case of 12 bottles. Order at FortBerens.ca.
Fort Berens is donating all of the proceeds to the Lytton Rebuild Fund.
It expects to donate $50,000 based on 120 cases totallying 1,440 bottles.
The wine is also part of a larger #LyttonStrong fundraiser with silent auction, raffle and corporate sponsorship with a goal of $125,000, which runs on Trellis.org/LyttonStrong until June 12.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.