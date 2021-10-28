A Kelowna-based company has bought an additional 14.5 acres of land in Fruitvale to expand the manufacturing of renewable natural gas.
The land formerly owned by ATCO Industrial Properties will house the second phase of REN Energy’s gas project.
“Renewable Natural Gas is a clean, affordable, and reliable waste-derived carbon neutral fuel that can be used to power homes, businesses, and vehicles,” REN says in a news release. The company converts biomass and wood waste into RNG
“Greenhouse gas emissions are dramatically reduced,” the company release said. “REN Energy’s RNG plants in B.C will meet 25% of CleanBC’s mandate for RNG.”
FortisBC expressed support for the plant expansion.
“We’re excited to see REN Energy make concrete steps toward the final goal of producing RNG,” said Scott Gramm, manager of renewable gas supply with FortisBC.
In August, Fortis announced it was receiving up to 350,000 gigajoules of RNG a year from Lethbridge Biogas LP in Alberta.
Others, starting with a dairy farm in Abbotsford and ranging from wastewater treatment facilities to energy and agricultural companies, have been supplying Fortis with RNG for 10 years.