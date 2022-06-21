The new CEO of Kelowna-based Interior Savings Credit Union didn’t rise to the top through the traditional banking roles.
Brian Harris started his new job on Monday. He has 15 years’ experience in top-level executive positions in the financial services industry, according to a press release from the credit union.
“Mr. Harris has a long history of leading companies through significant growth while helping them adapt to an unprecedented pace of change,” the release says.
Harris was most recently the chief product officer at Nets, a leading payments provider based in Denmark. He’s a Metro Vancouver man, according to his LinkedIn profile.
“Harris and his team helped revolutionize the consumer and small business digital experience for more than 150 European financial institutions, the release said.
“Prior to Nets, Mr. Harris held executive leadership roles at Currencies Direct and Western Union Business Solutions, two companies that are leading the evolution of international money transfer systems and business payment solutions.”
Board chair Rob Shirra said that kind of experience is what the credit union now needs.
“With ever-increasing technology advancements and regulatory requirements, it is becoming more and more challenging to compete with the big banks and international titans, like Apple and PayPal, who are challenging the industry,” he said in the release.
Harris replaces Kathy Conway, who retired after 10 years at the top of Interior Savings. The credit union has 23 branches and 16 insurances offices with 77,000 members in 15 communities.