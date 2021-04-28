Watch for the recently-opened Pokélowna food truck every Monday at Paynter’s Market.
Owned and operated by Westsiders Kevin Grabowski and Xenia Bryce, Pokélowna offers tuna Poké bowls.
“The idea just came to us,” said Grabowski. “We’d never seen a food truck doing this before. We’re trying to corner the market.”
Grabowski told us poké means cut into pieces.
Pokélowna offers chicken, shrimp or tuna from a local supplier. It’s served with rice, pickled vegetables and fruit.
Pokélowna also offers a cold noodle vegan sunomon salad.
Grabowski and Bryce moved to the Okanagan a year ago from Ontario, where the pair had been working in a high-end hotel in Muskoka. Most recently they had been working in Peachland at the Edgewater. Operating a food truck has been a dream for both Grabowski and Bryce forever.
They found a good truck last year, took their combined 30 years of experience in the food industry and brought their dream to life.
Pokélowna also visits the East Kelowna Market Sundays.
You can follow Pokélowna on their Facebook and on Instagram.
Mission Hill restaurant opens May 8
The Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery opens May 8, in time for Mother’s Day. The al fresco restaurant overlooks the Chardonnay and Pinot Noir vineyards and Okanagan Lake.
Executive Chef Patrick Gayler offers ever-changing lunch and dinner menus that reflect local sustainable and in-season produce, including vegetables and herbs grown in the winery’s gardens.
The Terrace offers pre-set lunch and dinner menus daily, each with wine pairings.
Guests can also book a seated one-hour wine tasting and sampling of select estate grown fare, a privately served one- hour three-course lunch accompanied by selected wine parings followed by a 30-minute estate tour, or a sommelier-led tour of the estate followed by an exclusive lunch or dinner with wines from Mission Hill’s Legacy Collection.
For more information or to book, go to missionhillwinery.com/tastings-experiences.
West Kelowna allowing expanded patios
West Kelowna is allowing restaurants and retail establishments to expand their outdoor business space with its Temporary Patio and Retail Space Program.
Temporary patios and retail areas will be permitted to operate until Oct. 31.
Businesses can learn more about eligibility and the application process by going online to westkelownacity.ca/temporary patio.
Talk about business climate with MP, MLA
Discuss the current Greater Westside business climate May 18 from 10 to 11 a.m. as the Greater Westside Board of Trade hosts a Virtual Conversation and Coffee featuring Dan Albas, MP for the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. Register for the event and submit your questions for Albas online at gwboardoftrade.com or call 250-768-3378.
The Greater Westside Board of Trade has also set up a virtual conversation and coffee session featuring Ben Stewart, MLA for Kelowna West, talking about the current Greater Westside business climate May 26 from 10 to 11 a.m. Register and submit your questions for Stewart at gwbaordoftrade.com or call 250-768-3378.
Fundation helps children, families in need
Beacons Furry Fundation Society helps children and families in need throughout the Thompson Okanagan.
West Kelowna’s Corinne Inman of Beacon’s Furry Fundation started the Build a Furry Friend toy store and Mascot Marketplace as fundraising initiatives.
Operating an online toy store without a base store during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a struggle.
Inman came up with the idea of a mobile toy store to help children throughout the Thompson Okanagan that will allow her to travel to homes safely and give a toy store experience.
Beacon’s Furry Fundation is fundraising for a trailer and modifications and is hoping for support from the community with both in-kind and cash donations.
For more information, go online to Inman’s fundraising page at gofund.me/3cb08623.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.s