It was like a little trip to Italy in the midst of a pandemic.
I recently took part in a virtual seminar featuring Sandro Bottega, the president of the Bottega Prosecco empire.
I attended from my house in Kelowna, mid-morning, while Bottega broadcasted from his company headquarters early in the evening and several time zones away in Veneto, the capital of Prosecco, 45 kilometres north of Venice.
Together, but apart, Bottega and I and the other seminar participants sipped four different sparkling wines, nibbled on paired charcuterie and talked about how Bottega has become the most famous brand of Italian Prosecco in the world.
Even if you can’t hook up with Bottega virtually, you can replicate this la dolce vita by popping a bottle of Bottega Prosecco, laying out some Italian salami, cheese and olives and enjoying the combination on a sunny patio.
Heck, you might not even need the charcuterie, if you’re simply in the mood for imbibing bubbles.
Helping Bottega’s fame along are the elegant sparklers in patented eye-catching mirrored gold and pink bottles — the Bottega Gold Brut ($32) and Bottega Rose Pinot Nero ($30).
There’s also Rose DOC ($20) in a clear bottle that Bottega calls the “new age of Prosecco” because it’s a blend of the traditional Prosecco grape, which is also called Glera, and Pinot Noir.
In a more traditional sparkling wine bottle, is the flagship and bestselling Bottega DOC Brut ($19).
As the most exported brand of Italian Prosecco, Bottega can be found at most government and private liquor stores in BC.
Designed like a Ferrari
Zonin Prosecco is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year with sharp, new bottles designed by Pininfarina, the company which also happens to style another iconic Italian brand — Ferrari sports cars.
The bottles are still classically shaped like a sparkling wine bottle with thick glass, a heavy bottom, sloped shoulders and a mushroom-shaped cork under a wire cage and foil topping.
However, the Pininfarina, or Ferrari, touch is a raised vertical ridge of glass right up the front of the bottle symbolizing Zonin’s unwavering history of Prosecco precision and quality.
After you finish admiring the bottle, you can savour what’s inside.
For the Zonin Prosecco Cuvee 1821 ($24) that’s classic, dry Italian sparkling with a profile of pear, lime and almond.
For the Zonin Prosecco Rose 1821 it’s aromas and flavours of strawberry, juicy apple and marzipan.
Zonin, through Vancouver-based Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Canada, is increasing distribution in B.C. with both Proseccos for sale at many private liquor stores in the Okanagan.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover (although he took a big detour into Italian Processco this week) and a Canadian wine scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.