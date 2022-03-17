PepsiCo will be hiring workers in Kelowna on March 26.
The company is holding a National Hiring Day and plans to hire 500 seasonal employees across Canada.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance at pepsicojobs.com and then come down to 1610 Dilworth Dr. in Kelowna between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on that Saturday for interviews and possible job offers. Bring two pieces of identification.
Pepsico is looking for summer warehouse workers, account merchandisers, delivery drivers and general production workers.