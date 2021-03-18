Non-stop flights between Kelowna and Montreal appear to be in Kelowna’s future.
Big White Vice President Michael J. Ballingall discovered Air Canada has a summertime Kelowna-Montreal flight in in its system.
On the Air Canada website, Ballingall loaded in a July 9 flight at 7:05 p.m. to Montreal and a July 12 10 a.m. flight back to Kelowna.
Economy prices were $321 and $310. Business class prices $882 and $871.
In his role with Big White and local tourisms organizations, Ballingall has been pushing hard for more flights to Kelowna.
“I don’t think I have to tell anyone on this email string what this means to Big White Ski Resort, the Central Okanagan, the TOTA region, and British Columbia in general,” Ballingall wrote in an email. “We all know the impact the Toronto-Kelowna non-stop has on our communities. In the tourism world, this is huge news. Now, we just need to do the work to fill the seats when the timing is right – and hope it stays at least one day a week come winter.”