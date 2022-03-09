KF Aerospace has delivered a converted Boeing 737 to US-based air carrier, Mesa Airlines.
The passenger-to-freighter conversion, done in Kelowna, included installation of an 11-foot wide hydraulic-powered cargo door kit supplied by Aeronautical Engineers, Inc., complete with a new freight interior and cargo loading system, said the Kelowna company in a news release.
The job included the completion of a rigorous familiarization by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration for operation in the United States, which required test flights at Moses Lake, Wash., the KF news release said.
It is one of three KF-owned B737-400 series passenger aircraft to be converted and leased as cargo aircraft. The other two are providing cargo services in Iceland.
“The B737-400 provides an economical solution for narrow-body cargo operators, and we see an ongoing demand for the aircraft,” said Bryan Akerstream, KF’s director of business development. .
While on lease with Mesa Airlines, the B737-400 freighter will be based in Cincinnati.