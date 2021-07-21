Ellen Walker-Matthews is the new president and CEO of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association.
The 29-year Summerland resident succeeds Glenn Mandziuk, who resigned from the position June 25, after heading the organization for 13 years.
“Ellen has an extensive history with TOTA during which she has built a stellar reputation,” said board chair Michael J. Ballingall in a news release.
Walker-Matthews has more than 40 years of experience in the hospitality, travel, and tourism industry, including the last 11 with TOTA in various capacities.
TOTA represents 90 communities and hamlets and 33 Indigenous communities.