The Grizzli Winery Art Gallery, located inside the winery’s 20,000 square foot tasting room, opens their spring art rotation, In Her Eyes, Feb. 1.
The exhibition shows the works of four Okanagan artists.
The headliner is Maggie Kozina, abstract artist, with guests Arlene Buick, acrylic artist, Alice Tunnell, mixed media, resin and acrylic artist and Elizabeth Flesher, acrylic artist.
In Her Eyes is about embracing individual perspective and seeing a story through someone else’s lens.
In Her Eyes will be open to the public daily during regular tasting room hours from Feb. 1 to May 28 when the gallery changes to its summer season.
Grizzli will be hosting the official Art Launch party in celebration of the exhibition’s opening March 11 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Guests can take in the art while being serenaded by the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra Quartet. There will be wine, light appetizers, a silent art auction and an opportunity to meet the artists. The silent auction includes four pieces of art donated by the artists with all of the proceeds going to the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra. Doors open at 4 p.m. with an introduction and speeches at 4:30 p.m.
Admission to the Art Launch party is free, but guests must RSVP at grizzliwinery.com or by calling 250-769-6789.
Board of Trade president joins Kelowna Pride board
Amber Hall, president of the Greater Westside Board of Trade, was recently elected to the Kelowna Pride Society as a director at large.
Hall will be working with Kelowna Pride to bring together the community and create safe spaces of inclusivity so everybody is able to celebrate the diversity and talent in the Okanagan.
“It’s so important to me that hate doesn’t win,” Hall told the Westside Weekly. “I look forward to continuing my work as an ally and assisting in building and celebrating the strength, equality, dignity and self-determination of the LBGT2Q+ community in Kelowna and throughout the Okanagan.”
Business award finalists to be named Thursday
The Greater Westside Board of Trade will celebrate the nominees and announce the finalists for the Key Business Awards Thursday at a lunch at Kelly O’Bryan’s from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get your tickets online at gwboardoftrade.com. The winners will be announced at the 21st annual Key Business Awards Presentation Dinner Feb. 23 at the Cove Lakeside Resort.
Local WorkBC office hosting a hiring event
If you are looking for career opportunities and want to meet local employers ready to hire, you can bring your resume and cover letter to the New Year Hiring Event Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the West Kelowna WorkBC office at 111 – 3011 Louie Dr. The event is free.
The December 2022 numbers for the Thompson-Okanagan, the third-most populated region in B.C., show a total population of those aged 15 and over of 519,300 with a regional unemployment rate of 4.3%.
Winemaker to face a roasting
It’s not every day one sees a local business and its founder roasted, but that will be happening this weekend at Crown and Thieves as people have two opportunities to catch the Jason Parkes Comedy Roast Saturday and Sunday.
Jason Parkes, lead singer of Proper Man, self-taught winemaker and founder of Jason Parkes Customs, which includes Crown and Thieves Winery, the Hatching Post Brewery and Black Swift Vineyard, will be roasted by comedians Brittany Lyseng and Sunee Dhaliwal.
Lyseng is a nationally touring stand-up comedian who can be heard on CBC Radio’s Laugh Out Loud and the Debaters as well as on Sirius XM radio. Lyseng started off as a trades person, which gives her a down-to-earth view of the world.
Dhaliwal is one of the fastest rising stars on the Canadian comedy scene and has performed at Montreal’s Just for Laughs, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival and the Halifax Comedy Festival. Dhaliwal can be heard regularly on XM Radio and has done his own Comedy Now! special which airs on CTV.
The shows go Saturday and Sunday night from 7 to 9 p.m. Get your tickets through Eventbrite.ca.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly.