Chain Reaction is one of those triple-whammy names.
“Well, it was a chain reaction of events that led us to open a winery on the Naramata Bench,” said Joel Chamaschuk, who owns and operates Chain Reaction with his wife, Linda.
“It’s also a chain reaction of events that takes a wine from vineyard to bottle. And, then there’s the chain reference to our love of cycling and triathlons.”
In fact, a photo illustration of some sort of cycling scene graces the labels of all wines.
The label of the 2020 Pendulum Pinot Noir ($30) features a picture of a mustached man in top hat on a penny-farthing, one of those old-fashioned bicycles with an oversized front wheel.
Inside the bottle, the wine is classic Okanagan Pinot, light red and bright with aromas and flavours of cherry and dried herbs.
A triathlete in spandex on a bike is on the label of the 2020 True Colours Rose ($25). The rose is a fine example of sweet-and-tart with a strawberry-rhubarb profile.
The two Pinot Gris, 2019 and 2020 Tailwind ($23) are textured wines with aromas and flavours of apples and lemon.
The Chamaschuks love affair with Okanagan wines started in 1991 when they incorporated a wine tour and tasting at Quails’ Gate in West Kelowna into their annual foray from Vancouver to compete in triathlons and cycling events.
When the business consultants and analysts decided to move to the Okanagan in 2018 they chose an old orchard on the Naramata Bench that “just felt right,” according to Joel.
In 2019, they cleared three acres and planted vineyards while purchasing grapes from other growers to put out Chain Reaction’s first two vintages.
Those vintages were done as custom crushes at nearby Moraine Winery where, at the time, Dwight Sick was winemaker.
Sick is now winemaker at Seven Stones in Cawston and has his own label Amulet, but has stayed on with Chain Reaction as consulting winemaker.
The 2021 wines were all made at Chain Reaction’s new winery facility at 980 Naramata Rd.
The tasting room and shop at the new winery opens for the first time this weekend for indoor and outdoor tastings.
Lecturing doesn’t work
Millennials and Generation Z want to be inspired, rather than lectured, when they taste wine.
Those aged 19 to 40 still want to learn about wine, but tend to do it on their own terms, usually as part of an experience with friends or with the help of a smartphone app.
“The traditional way of teaching wine appreciation using a verbal lexicon is turning off and boring young consumers,” said UBC Okanagan Faculty of Management Professor Annamma Joy, co-author of an international study on what resonates with younger drinkers.
“With their spending power, it makes sense for winemakers to adapt the experience to better engage them as new customers.”
Joy’s findings recently appeared in the Cornell Hospitality Quarterly, a publication of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.
Older wine lovers tend to deconstruct flavour profiles, thus the lemon, lime, apple, pear, cherry, blackberry, vanilla, dark chocolate and herb descriptors often applied to wines.
Younger wine drinkers prefer to draw upon images that certain wines conjure up and discuss them, such as this wine reminds me of good times on the patio or that trip to California.
“Wine needs a great story to attract the millennials and younger generations,” said Joy.
Therefore, Okanagan wineries would be wise to include imagery triggers such as a summer day, time at the beach or night in front of the fire in addition to typical aromas and flavours in order to appeal to wine lovers of all ages.
