A Kelowna firm will work with Boeing to convert 737s into freighters.
Beginning in 2023, two conversion lines will become operational at KF Aerospace.
“We’re very excited to be expanding our relationship with Boeing,” Gregg Evjen, chief operating officer at KF Aerospace, said in a release.
“With our cargo conversion experience, our highly skilled workforce and all the technical requirements already in place, we’re ready to get to work to help serve Boeing’s customers.”
Next year, Boeing will open a conversion line at the facility near Gatwick Airport in London.
“KF Aerospace and our Boeing teammates at London Gatwick have the infrastructure, capabilities and expertise required to deliver market-leading Boeing Converted Freighters to our customers,” said Jens Steinhagen, director of Boeing Converted Freights.
Since 1970, KF Aerospace (formerly known as Kelowna Flightcraft) has specialized in aircraft maintenance, modifications, and air cargo operations and leasing.
Boeing says the global demand for air freighters is on the rise, pointing to an order by Icelease for 11 of the aircraft as an example of new business that requires establishment of the conversion lines.
In September, KF Aerospace announced plans to expand two hangers at its airport facility, a move that would see the company hire 50 more full-time and part-time employees.
The company said in a September release that demand for the company’s experience in passenger-to-cargo conversion work kept business “steady” through the COVID-19 pandemic as passenger traffic plunged.
“But travel has been steadily renting, our cargo conversion business is soaring, and we continue to welcome new customers,” Evjen said in September.