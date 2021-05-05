Tolko has decided not to log near the North Okanagan’s Duteau Creek water intake.
The Vernon-based forest company announced Tuesday it had considered information received from the Regional District of North Okanagan and decided to alter its harvesting plans.
“No harvest or road construction will take place in this area of concern,” the company said in a news release.
In April, the regional district asked Tolko to halt plans to log 500 metres above the water intake until the two sides could meet.
“Tolko’s analysis that the area is safe to harvest has not changed … but the company appreciates the different priorities of the RDNO and feels that this is the best way to proceed,” the Tolko release said. “Tolko shared this decision to modify the harvest plans with the RDNO and the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.”
The Duteau Creek intake supplies 60% of Greater Vernon’s water, the regional district said.
“Engineering staff and a hydrologist retained by the RDNO are very concerned about the potential that logging activity and the remaining semi-cleared land on this specific block could lead to the water system being damaged by a landslide or debris torrent,” the regional district said last month.
Chairman Kevin Acton said the regional district wasn’t opposed to logging, just logging in that area.
“We thank Tolko for considering the RDNO’s perspective and excluding the area of concern from their harvesting plans,” he said.