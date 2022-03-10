COVID-19 mandates have “resulted in detrimental harms to society,” six Okanagan chambers of commerce claimed in a letter to Premier John Horgan.
The letter also sent to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Tuesday called on the province to remove COVID-related health mandates. It came from the Armstrong, West Kelowna, Summerland, Peachland, Lake Country and Penticton chambers. Kelowna and Vernon weren’t part of the group.
On Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced mask requirements would be lifted today and the vaccine passport will be gone next month.
The letter criticized “lack of consistent scientific evidence amongst health authorities and scientists” and claimed “the ‘vaxxed’ vs ‘unvaxxed’ dialogue has created a detrimental division in our communities that we may never fully recover from.”
Continued mandates are a barrier to business survival, the letter said.
The letter claimed mandates are leaving the 10 per cent of the population that is not vaccinated behind and hurting businesses because those people are “excluded.”
“The economic impact of 10% of the population, plus their families and friends in some instances, not spending in general society (restaurants, events, gyms, community centers, etc.) is estimated at $1.4B economic loss annually for our small businesses in BC alone,” the letter said.
Tourism would suffer if mandates were extended, the letter said.
The letter also said B.C. is losing health-care professionals to Alberta “due to the mandates” and that attracting workers is more difficult because of vaccination requirements.