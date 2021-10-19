Flair Airlines has announced flights between Kelowna and Vancouver, and Kelowna and Victoria.
The additional service will start next spring, with three flights a week starting on May 16.
Edmonton-based Flair is adding four jets to its fleet, bringing the total to 16, and allowing for an expansion of service across Canada and the U.S.
"Travelling and reconnecting with friends will be among the top priorities for many Canadians in the coming months, and Flair is continuing our growth by adding more aircraft and routes so we can bring sustainably low fares to even more iconic destinations across North America," Flair president and CEO Stephen Jones said in a release.