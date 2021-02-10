A 37-year-old Kelowna plumbing company is under new ownership.
Wiener’s Plumbing has been bought by Dan and Crystal Benoit. Dan was an employee of Wiener’s for the last three years.
They’ve changed the name slightly from Weiner’s Plumbing and Irrigation to Wiener’s Plumbing and Drain Cleaning.
Wiener’s Plumbing was opened in 1984 by Wayne Schaeffer. His dad, Gord, who is now 85 years young, came on in the last decade to act as the company’s office manager.
The Benoits owned a plumbing company in Saskatchewan from 2010-13 before Dan went to work at a uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan.
After 4.5 years, they began looking for a better lifestyle for their kids and discovered the Okanagan, where Dan got on with Wiener’s, the couple explained in a news release.