A long-established Westside business took home the Business of the Year award at the Greater Westside Board of Trade’s 21st Key Business Awards Gala Thursday at The Cove Lakeside Resort.
Paynter’s Fruit Market got its start when Henry Paynter Sr. sold his first cherries at the side of the road in 1951.
Jennay Oliver, Henry Sr’s granddaughter, has owned and operated the popular Paynter’s Fruit Market since 2007.
Oliver has generations of farming behind her and is the great granddaughter of Edwin Paynter, who started farming land in Westbank in 1919,
Paynter’s Fruit Market also won the Platinum Service Provider award.
Ray and Kay Kandola, owners of City Furniture and Appliance, were named the Geoffrey Paynter Citizens of The Year.
Marci Paynter presented the award, which was introduced in 2016 to honour citizens
who, like Marci’s late husband, Geoffrey,
have made outstanding contributions to the community.
Being part of the community is important for Ray and Kay Kandola, who have supported local hospitals, healthcare education, food banks and the Boys and Girls Club.
The Westside Celebration Society, which brings Westside Daze, West Kelowna’s Canada Day events along with the West Kelowna Youth Ambassador Program, won the Arts
and Entertainment Award, following up on its win of the Tourism and Hospitality award in 2019.
Westside Health Network Society won the Key Business Award for Community and Public Service.
Okanagan Integrative Health, which won for New Business in 2021, took this year’s Young Entrepreneur Spirit award.
Scott Contracting and Excavating won for Environmentally Sustainable Business.
Kelowna Esthetics Studio won the Home-Based Business award.
Northside Industries won for Large Business.
The New Business award went to Myrna’s Foods.
Kelowna Electroplating won for Small Business.
The Technology and Innovation winner was Infuse I.T Inc.
First Nations Finance Authority took the Indigenous Business award.
The Landing Kitchen + Bar won for Tourism and Hospitality.