Globally Fair has opened at 1789 Ross Rd. in West Kelowna, kitty corner to Byland’s Nursery.
The store will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. until Christmas. Closed Dec. 24.
Globally Fair, run by Cindy Henderson and her daughter, Kate, offers fair trade items from around the world, locally crafted products that support our community and sustainable items.
Globally Fair will keep its location at 3001 Tutt St. in Kelowna open until January.
Most of Globally Fair’s product will be at Tutt Street; however, there will be a good selection of items at the Ross Road location, including Christmas ornaments, Stand Out puzzles produced on the Westside, kitchen items, coffee, tea, lots of scarves and some recycled silk clothing.
Globally Fair will close their Tutt Street store in January and hope to move everything to the Ross Road store by the middle of the month.
Your event needs a catered barbecue
The Westside’s M&M Food Market added a community barbecue to their business last June.
They have a trailer with everything from industrial barbecues to tents and a portable sink.
“What we do is, we go to your event, we set up outside and we provide all the food,” said Erin Hall, who owns M&M Food Market on the Westside with her husband, Darrell.
So far, they’ve been going to events such as parent-teacher meet-and-greet nights, World of Wheels and the West Kelowna Fire Department’s CRIS Adaptive Adventures barbecue.
The parent-teacher night had 350 people. While parents were touring the school, M&M was set up out front providing food, leaving the staff able to interact with the parents.
“It doesn’t have to be burgers,” said Erin. “If they want ribs, if they want steaks. We can do anything that we sell.”
People can contact the store for more information and to get a package with pricing emailed to them.
Erin said the response to the community barbecue business has been awesome so far.
“People are so happy that we come and do all the work,” she said.
For more information about M&M’s community barbecue, call the store at 250-768-0339 or email store542@mmfoodmarket.com.
Business After Hours for final time in 2022
The final Greater Westside Board of Trade Business After Hours for the year takes place Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Cove Lakeside Resort. Enjoy an evening of networking with other businesspeople, local food and drink and the chance to win prizes.
Tickets cost $10 for members and $20 for non-members.
Registration in advance is recommended.
Register online at gwboardoftrade.com.
Purse and Pack at Original Joe’s
Original Joe’s restaurant in West Kelowna is hosting the fourth annual Purse and Pack Project Saturday.
Come to Original Joe’s between 2 and 5 p.m. and donate a new or gently used purse filled with everyday items for women or a backpack filled with items for men or children.
In exchange for the donation, people can enjoy a glass of wine and a snack from Original Joe’s.
If you are unable to make it Saturday, you can drop off a purse or backpack any time throughout December.
Items can include feminine hygiene products, deodorant, soap or body wash, razors, hand sanitizer, toothpaste and toothbrush, socks, slippers, gloves, mittens, ear muffs, hats and scarves.
Angel Summit deadline Friday
Friday is the deadline for companies to apply for the OKGN Angel Summit, a 10-week program that trains entrepreneurs from across Western Canada and Okanagan-based investors in the capital-raising process, making it easier to invest and get investment.
Accelerate Okanagan helps companies learn about the capital-raising process and how to build relationships with prospective investors.
Investors will receive training to learn how to vet companies, provide feedback and perform due diligence in helping to support early-stage companies.
The OKGN Angel Summit Finale held March 16 at the Kelowna Innovation Centre is the culmination of the program where six remaining companies will make their final pitch to an audience of community members.
During the finale, investors will decide which company will receive an investment of up to $250,000.
The finale will also celebrate community and will include keynote addresses and networking along with the pitches.
For more information, or to apply, go online to okgnangelsummit.com.
