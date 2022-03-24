More than 60 local, provincial and national employers will be waiting to speak to job seekers at Okanagan College’s Business Expo & Employment Fair on Wednesday, March 30.
The event will be held at the Centre for Learning (E building) Atrium on the Kelowna campus from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
“We’re very excited to be hosting this event again. We’ve got an incredible line up of exhibitors – more than 60 employers from a host of sectors. There really is something for everyone, no matter what field you’re looking to get into, or advance your career,” said Jamie Morrow, Okanagan School of Business program and event co-ordinator.
“Attending the business expo provides students with a great opportunity to network with people in the industry,” said Matt Gabelhei with Urban Systems. The company has attended the event for more than 10 years.
“Even if they don’t come out of it with a job or a co-op position, the expo gives students a great idea of what possibilities there are for their future.”
Proof of vaccination is required to enter. A full list of exhibitors is available at okanagan.bc.ca/businessexpo.