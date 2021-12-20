A potential data breach due to possible malware on Big White’s servers has prompted an alert from the resort’s CEO.
In an email sent Monday to all vendors and suppliers to Big White, including the resort’s utilities, president and CEO of Big White Peter Plimmer said the company’s servers experienced “an unauthorized intrusion” sometime before Sept. 10.
Data accessed nefariously may include personal and business information, such as names, addresses, banking info, electronic funds transfer arrangements, and CRA business numbers.
“Although we are not aware of any actual misuse of your personal and/or business information, we are providing notice to you and other potentially affected parties about the incident, and about steps you can take to protect yourself against possible identity theft or fraud,” said Plimmer.
The resort has not been able to determine exactly when the unauthorized intrusion happened, but its technical incident response team said they believe it was likely during the first half of 2021.
“The intruder or intruders appear to have placed malware on our servers and, by doing so, may have gained access to certain personal data stored on those servers, including the personal information and banking data associated with your vendor/supplier account with us,” said Plimmer.
Affected servers have been disconnected and removed from service, and all data has been moved to new servers.
The resort has not been able to establish what, if any, information and banking data has been accessed or copied.
Plimmer said the resort has been working with a cybersecurity provider and will be contacting and offering cooperation to appropriate law enforcement.
The resort advised its vendors and suppliers to monitor bank statements and report any suspicious activity to relevant financial institutions.
“We also recommend that you remain vigilant for any suspicious emails seeking additional personal or banking information from you,” said Plimmer.