Voyager RV’s Jason Friesen has won the Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association of B.C.’s dealer of the year award.
The award was presented at the group’s annual general meeting on Sept. 8.
Friesen joined the family business in 2003 and became the local dealership’s top person in 2009.
Voyager has earned a Top 50 Dealer in North America Award for five years running, including the top customer service innovation award in 2019.
“My Dad got the ball rolling here at Voyager in the ’80s and ’90s,” said Friesen in a news release. “My job since 2003 has really been to try to build on that early success and reputation.”
Voyager RV has supported trades training programs at Okanagan College and raised more than $100,000 for charities through its Voyager Cares initiatives.
Friesen is now a finalist for the Canadian RV Dealer of the Year award,to be awarded later in the fall.