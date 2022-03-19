You’re being invited to church — not just on Sundays, but all spring and summer long.
Blasted Church Vineyards is giving us myriad reasons to worship at its winery at 378 Parsons Rd. in Okanagan Falls.
“Basically, what we’re doing is improving our on-site experiences to match our award-winning wines,” said winemaker Evan Saunders.
Those wine accolades catapulted Blasted Church to the No. 2 winery in B.C. and the No. 3 winery in Canada at last year’s WineAlign National Wine Awards.
“We’ll have our original tasting room for drop-ins, but we’ll also have a new sit-down tasting venue poolside at the on-site farmhouse called The House,” said Saunders.
“We’re also going to have lots of food, other special events by the swimming pool as well as vineyard walks. It’s all very exciting.”
Leading the charge are culinary power couple John Burke and Lisa Baxter-Burke.
They most recently owned and operated the Front Street Brasserie in Penticton, but have now turned up at Blasted Church as chef and experience manager, respectively.
Poolside tastings can be accompanied by Burke’s BBQ snacks, Burke will also lead cooking demonstrations and the space can also be booked for private and corporate events.
Blasted Church is already telling wine club members to save the date Aug. 20 for the winery’s 20th anniversary party pool-side.
When I spoke to Saunders, we discussed some of his favourite wines — the 2020 Blaufrankisch Rose ($26) with a cherry-and-spice profile; the 2016 OMG Sparkling ($30) with aromas and flavours of pear and marzipan; and the 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon ($36) with notes of blackberry, dark chocolate and vanilla.
Blasted Church is named for the house of worship that used to be on the property that got a gentle dynamite treatment to loosen the nails that held it together so it could be dismantled and reassembled in Oliver.
The winery has run with a tongue-in-cheek ecclesiastical theme, with wine names and labels depicting slightly irreverent religious imagery.
Sandhill’s Rose is a hit
Sandhill Winery in Kelowna is going big with its 2021 Rose ($20).
Rose had become the winery’s bestseller and Sandhill has responded by ramping up production and promotion.
Winemaker Sandy Leier is leading special tastings and the winery’s tasting room at
1125 Richter St. in Kelowna has been taken over with huge rose displays and an Instagrammable rose wall.
The wine comes in a curved, clear bottle to showcase its pretty pink perfection.
The drink is touted as Provence-style after the South of France region where pale roses were invented.
The Sandhill version delivers with a just off-dry palate of juicy strawberry and nectarine balanced by some pomegranate-and-rhubarb tartness.
Leier suggests drinking her rose on its own for the sheer joy of it or pairing it with cheddar or brie cheese, pizza, shrimp cocktail, Mediterranean chicken with olives and rosemary or avocado salad.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.