Three executives with Kelowna-based KF Aerospace have earned promotions.
President Tracy Medve will take on the additional role of chief executive officer from company founder Barry Lapointe.
Medve will be responsible for all of KF’s companies, including the KF Foundation, KF’s international leasing business and the SkyAlyne consortium, which is bidding for a major Royal Canadian Air Force training contract.
Lapointe, who founded Kelowna Flightcraft 51 years ago, will remain chairman of the board and focus more of his attention on the KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence, an exhibition hall and conference centre, expected to open in 2022.
Gregg Evjen, previously vice president of maintenance and engineering gets a promotion to chief operating officer.
Vice President of Corporate Services Grant Stevens moves up to Chief Corporate Services Officer.