After having to postpone West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom’s State of the City address in January due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Greater Westside Board of Trade has rescheduled the event for March 2 at the Cove Lakeside Resort. Guests can choose to attend the breakfast event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. or the lunch event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets cost $45 per person all inclusive. Get your tickets online at gwboardoftrade.com or call 250-768-3378.
Restaurant to stay closed
After the Lost Horn Mediterranean Grill closed last November, owner Peter Contos suggested he was taking a sabbatical and people should stay tuned.
Contos confirmed to the Westside Weekly this week that the restaurant has closed permanently and that he has moved on from the restaurant hospitality industry and looking for other opportunities.
Music studio seeks keen, young learners
Do you know of a young child in a financially burdened family who has been asking for piano lessons, has a keen interest to learn, demonstrates a knack for humming, singing, drawing, moving with the beat and shows willingness to express emotion and feeling?
Claudia Kargl, the multidisciplinary performing artist behind West Kelowna’s Children’s Piano-Arts Corner Studio, is seeking children five to seven years old who would appreciate the opportunity to take part in an early childhood music-arts education program.
COVID-19 has taken a toll on families and children with so many challenges, disruptions and restrictions.
Kargl said being actively involved in music can provide hope, inspiration and fulfilment and can give youngsters a feeling of direction. It is a great activity to squash anxiety, boredom and being glued to the screen.
Kargl wants to share her wealth of knowledge and devote her time and efforts with financial assistance to help enthusiastic youngsters embark on an educational journey. The early childhood piano-arts program is geared to establish a solid musical foundation, build skills and develop individual talents.
For a child to qualify to receive financial assistance for the program, a parent or grandparent must commit to being fully engaged in helping the child during the course of weekly practice and being present during weekly lessons for optimal results in the educational experience.
Kargl is offering this bursary opportunity for a limited time. For information call 250-768-1404 or go online to childrenspiano-artscorner.com.
After mounting a Christmas Artisan Market leading up to the holidays, the Local’eh Artisan Market in Pizzamor’eh has transitioned to a year-round market selling items made by local vendors.
The market is still seeking makers including those who do pottery, knitting, crocheting, metal work, glass work or make jewelry, pottery, soaps or bath bombs.
You can find Local’eh at 100 – 2565 Main St. For more information, go online to localehmarket.com.
Sip with your Sweetheart for another weekend
The Westside Wine Trail’s Sip with your Sweetheart passport event continues until Sunday.
Participants can enjoy an array of delicious experiences on the trail from chocolate and wine pairings to complimentary tastings.
Sippers can collect a minimum of six stamps on their passport to be entered to win a Westside Wine Trail prize package including six bottles of wine from wine trail members and earn bonus entries by sharing a picture of their Westside Wine Trail adventures on Instagram and tagging their location and @WestsideWineTrail. One bonus entry per tagged location
Passports can be picked up at participating wineries, the Cove Lakeside Resort, the West Kelowna Visitor Centre and the Tourism Kelowna Visitor Centre.
For more information, go online to westsidewinetrail.com.
Derrickson up for two big music awards
Kelly Derrickson, a First Nation artist from Westbank and the daughter of former Westbank First Nation Chief Ron Derrickson, is in the running for Artist of the Year and Best Folk/
Americana Recording at the 2022 Native American Music Awards.
Voting is open to the public until March 31. To vote, go online to surveymonkey.com/r/20thNAMAAwards.
Because of pandemic, winners will be announced live at virtual awards show tentatively planned for early spring.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.