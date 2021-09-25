Keira LeFranc is currently working 12 hours a day.
But that will bump up to 14 and 16 hours a day as grape harvest momentum builds for the rest of the month and through October.
“There’s so much to do,” said the winemaker from Stag’s Hollow Winery in Okanagan Falls. “The grapes are constantly coming onto the crush pad and the whole winemaking process has to start.”
It’s much the same story at all of the 300 wineries across the province as grape picking takes the forefront on 11,086 acres of vineyard.
At Stag’s Hollow, aromatic white varieties such as Muscat, Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Gris have already been harvested.
Currently, Pinot Noir is being picked.
It’s the first red variety harvested because it’s made into a light red wine with fresh flavours and bright acidity.
Stag’s Hollow goes big on Pinot, making three different styles. Currently, it offers a 2019 Blanc de Noirs Rose ($25), the light-and-elegant 2018 Shuttlework Creek Vineyard Pinot Noir ($27) and the more intense 2019 Stag’s Hollow Vineyard Pinot Noir ($27).
Over the next couple of weeks, Stag’s Hollow will harvest bigger whites such as Albarino and in October it will be bold reds — Merlot, Syrah and Tempranillo.
LeFranc expects Stag’s Hollow’s yield to be up a little this year with little or no effect from the summer’s heatwave and smoke.
Overall, this year’s grape harvest is expected to be a little smaller due to those summer challenges. In a typical year, the grape harvest is around 42,000 tons, which is turned into 23 million litres of wine.
Fall is season for a bold red wine
As the weather cools and nights darken earlier, many of us reach for a glass of red in a quest to warm up and feel cosy.
If you happen to be having roast beef, a steak, burger, stew or even pizza for dinner, so much the better because red wine pairs perfectly with such hearty fare.
Winemaker Howard Soon of Vanessa Vineyard in Cawston had all that in mind when he crafted three of the winery’s new-release reds — 2018 Syrah ($37), 2018 Meritage ($41) and 2018 Right Bank ($41), which is so named because it’s a Merlot-dominant blend traditional of wineries on the right bank of the Gironde River in Bordeaux, France.
As with most bold and well-made reds, you can enjoy them now with some decanting so they open up or cellar them to uncork anytime over the next 10 years to taste developing complexity.
Soon is Canada’s longest-serving winemaker with 40 years under his belt —
37 of them at Calona and Sandhill wineries in Kelowna and the last three at Vanessa.
Businesses can join winery’s club
Certainly, we’ve all heard of the wine clubs you can join to receive winery perks and regular shipments of wine to your home.
Well, Phantom Creek Estates in Oliver is expanding on that concept and has launched Business Club, a wine society to specifically serve the interests of corporate clients.
Membership includes experiences such as estate tours, seated and bar tastings and use of the Phantom Room special event space to entertain clients or employees.
As well, Business Club members can buy advance tickets to all winery events and mingle and network with other Business Club members at an annual appreciation reception.
Oh yes, it wouldn’t be a club without regular wine shipments. In the Business Club’s case, it’s twice-yearly, including small-lot, rare and limited releases.
The Business Club has three tiers.
Contact wineclub@phantomcreekestates.com for more information and pricing.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.