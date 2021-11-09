After a frantic last few days as customers lined up to get one last meal, the Westside Swiss Chalet and Harvey's closed Sunday night.
The Swiss Chalet was the second last one in B.C.
There will be no Festive Specials this year in the Okanagan as the restaurant at 2115 Louis Dr. closed its doors for the last time Sunday night.
The restaurant, opened in August 2012 by Maurice Baker, his wife, Lois, his daughter, Deena James, and her husband, Dallas, was the second last Swiss Chalet left in B.C.
The Harvey’s takeout closed as well.
Just like when the restaurants opened, there were lineups out the door once news of the closure hit the street as people wanted to get one last chicken dinner or Harvey’s burger.
Swiss Chalet ran out of chicken about 7 p.m. Sunday night.
“This community, it fails me for words,” said Deena about the outpouring of Swiss Chalet love when we caught up with her at the closed restaurant Monday morning. “It’s emotional, the kindness, the messages we’ve received. The people showing up literally in tears. Just till the bitter end, this community has blown our family and our staff away. It’s been so overwhelmingly incredible.”
Despite reporting third quarter total system sales of $842.2 million, an increase of 23.3% compared to the third quarter in 2020 and up 48.5% compared to the second quarter in 2021 driven by the return of enthusiastic guests to their dining rooms, Recipe Unlimited which owns the Swiss Chalet and Harvey’s brands along with others, including Original Joe’s and the Keg, did not renew the lease for the Westside business.
According to its website, Recipe Unlimited took steps such as streamlining menus and improving its digital platform, closed under performing restaurants and opened 46 new restaurants in the past 20 months.
“Things changed, economy changed, plans changed. You’ve got to roll with it. At the end of the day Recipes Brand gets to make the final decision,” said Deena, adding they might have continued another year. “It’s been a good ride.”
For now, the family is going to take a breather.
Toward the end, the restaurant employed 40 to 50 people.
With the Burnaby Swiss Chalet slated to close, there will be no Swiss Chalets left in B.C.