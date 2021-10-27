A West Kelowna company is hoping to bring automotive innovation back to the Okanagan as it works toward producing a vehicle that can go from paved highway to no road.
KXI Wildertec, which moved to West Kelowna four months ago, held an open house last week to introduce itself and its concept vehicles.
Along with a demonstration of a professional driver taking the vehicle over logs, boulders and steep angles, guests could get up close to the concept vehicles, see the emerging design and watch a video of the vehicle leaving a pumpkin unharmed after driving over it.
The company takes a surrogate vehicle, in this case a Ford F150, and strips off the suspension, replacing it with a layered system that includes new electrical, hydraulic and pneumatic systems.
The result is a vehicle that can go from paved road to off road, traversing 30-degree side slopes, over fallen trees and through deep snow.
Each wheel can be lifted and lowered and because of the large tires and the compliant suspension the amount of pressure the tire puts on the ground is low, reducing the
environment impact of driving in the wilderness.
While the systems on the concept vehicles are controlled by the driver, plans are for an automated control system that would allow the vehicle to make decisions using an elaborate package of sensors and safety alerts.
Chris Stewart, president of KXI, said that would mean the operator wouldn’t need to be a precision wilderness driver to be able to get to a remote job site and home to their family safely in one day.
The vehicles are not for recreation use, but are aimed at commercial wilderness operations such as forestry, mining and energy transmission.
The company has attracted former Western Star talent — the truck builder had a plant in Kelowna for 35 years before moving to Portland, Ore., in 2002 — and Stewart said the border closure due to COVID-19 created a window of opportunity to draw some automotive engineers.
As well, KXI Wildertec has engaged with a number of universities to help advance its innovation quickly.
After spending more than two years on the concept, KXI Wildertec is into its prototype program.
“We think this vehicle and producing it out of the Okanagan has that opportunity to regenerate that automotive innovation hub,” said Stewart.
They plan to put the wrenches to the surrogate vehicle in the new year and be selling their first pilot units by late next year.
Stewart said the vehicles will likely cost at least three times as much as a stock
vehicle.