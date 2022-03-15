The retirement of one West Kelowna winemaking family has led to an expansion for another family-owned West Kelowna winery.
Kalala Organic Estate Winery has bought Little Straw Vineyards.
Ownership officially changed hands at the end of 2021.
Little Straw Vineyards began as Slamka Cellars in 1996, after the Slamka family purchased the land and planted the first vineyard in 1969 with the intention of selling grapes to large commercial wineries.
The Ourtoland Road winery, which produced award-winning wines, was one of the first in West Kelowna.
Little Straw was where the Slamka family raised their children and created memories; however, after a quarter of a century, the family decided it was time to retire and were waiting for the right people to take over the winery.
After hearing the Slamka family was ready to retire and were privately looking for a new owner, Karnail Singh Sidhu, founder and viticulturist at Kalala Organic Estate Winery, reached out to them.
“Since I am passionate about organic viticulture, our new location had to have a high potential to become a sustainable organic winery and Little Straw Vineyards showed great potential for the transition,” said Sidhu, who received the BC Grapegrowers’ Association’s inaugural Viticulturalist of the Year award in 2020.
Sidhu and his family, have been producing organic grapes and wine since 2006 and opened Kalala winery in 2008.
The Slamkas said Sidhu and his family were a perfect fit, as they share similar values and have a vision to take the winery to the next stage.
Plans are in place to transition Little Straw to an organic vineyard over the next few years.
The new winery, which will introduce Dostana Wines, their premium organic label, is scheduled for its official launch next spring.
Dostana means friendship in Hindi.
Kalala is currently building its new team and hiring for positions including an accounting assistant, marketing and events assistant and seasonal wine shop associates. To apply, email your resume and cover letter to jobs@kalala.ca.
The Little Straw Vineyards wineshop is open daily for people to come meet the new owners and taste some of the flagship Little Straw wines.