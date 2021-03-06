Winemaker Alison Moyes doesn’t want to spark a battle of the sexes.
“I hate to generalize because everyone has their strengths and weaknesses,” said Moyes with a laugh.
“But, statistically women tend to have better sensory perception than men and can perceive aromas and flavours more intensely. Plus, women tend to have more attention to detail.”
We’re asking Moyes, winemaker at Liquidity Winery in Okanagan Falls, about female prowess in winemaking because it’s International Women’s Day on Monday, a time to recognize women’s contribution to society and business, celebrate their achievements and ensure they have equality and opportunity.
“The majority of winemakers in the Okanagan are still men, but I’d say there’s now probably 30-35% women,” said Moyes.
“We have strong female representation in the Okanagan.”
Moyes looks up to three women winemaker pioneers.
Lynn Bremmer was B.C.’s first female winemaker with Andres in Port Moody in the 1970s and Bright’s in Oliver in the 1980s and is now a consultant with her own Mount Kobau Wine Services.
Sandra Oldfield was co-owner and winemaker at Tinhorn Creek in Oliver before starting her own consulting business.
And starting in the 1990s, Senka Tennant was co-founder and winemaker at Black Hills in Oliver, which produced the Okanagan’s first big, cult red, Nota Bene.
Moyes has many peers. Just off the top of my head, I can think of Sandy Leier at Sandhill in Kelowna, Corrie Kriebel at Mission Hill in West Kelowna, Heidi Noble at JoieFarm in Naramata, Nikki Calloway and Stephanie Stanley at O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars in Lake Country, Nadine Allander at Terravista in Naramata, Ann Sperling at Sperling in Kelowna, Gina Harfman at Oliver Twist in Oliver, Kathy Malone at Hillside on the Naramata Bench, Val Tait at Gold Hill in Oliver and Elaine Vickers at Red Rooster on the Naramata Bench.
International Women’s Day tasting
The team of females at Time, Evolve and McWatters Collection wineries in Penticton is celebrating International Women’s Day on Monday with a virtual tasting.
Those invited to the event will sip six wines: Evolve Pink Effervescence ($20) and Time’s 2018 line up of Viognier ($23), White Meritage ($25), Cabernet Sauvignon ($40), Syrah ($40) and Cabernet Franc ($35).
Time-Evole-McWatters winemaker Lynzee Schatz and general manager Christa-Lee McWatters will lead the tasting and also introduce the other women at the winery in leadership roles: operations manager Darrien McWatters, hospitality manager Kimberly Hundertmark, controller Becky Marte, accountant Alla Gray, hospitality supervisors Brittney Vieira and Angelle Sigston, events and marketing co-ordinator Chelsea Dumayne and retail and guest services manager Kerri-Anne Sexton.
McDermott creates Benchmark series
Speaking of women winemakers, Mary McDermott has been crafting the vintages at Township 7 on the Naramata Bench since 2014.
Her latest achievement is the creation of the Benchmark Series, which recognizes elevated quality, meticulous winemaking and sustainable viticulture.
The first three Benchmark releases are 2019 Muscat ($27), 2018 red blend NBO ($36) and 2018 Syrah ($38).
While the Township 7 Fool’s Gold Vineyard 2018 Riesling ($27) isn’t part of the Benchmark series, it’s worth spotlighting as one of the best Rieslings in the Valley for its aromas and flavours of nectarine, lime and honey with mouthwatering minerality.
A new wave of winemakers
LeFranc is part of the new wave of young female winemakers who are making their mark in the Okanagan.
After starting with Stag’s Hollow in Okanagan Falls in 2017 as a cellar hand, she was quickly promoted to assistant winemaker and then winemaker in 2018.
As such, she’s the talent behind the winery’s two newly released Syrahs, the 2018 Renaissance ($38) and 2018 White Label ($27).
Both wines are made with grapes from Amalia Vineyard in Osoyoos, but the White Label is a little lighter with aromas and flavours of violet, blackberry and white pepper, compared to the Renaissance’s brooding blackberry-black pepper-and-earthy profile.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.