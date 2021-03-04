]Want your restaurant meal delivered in West Kelowna? Better Call Paul.
West Kelowna’s Paul Rogers started the Better Call Paul concierge service last September with his wife, Leslie Davis.
It’s a new concept, said Rogers, call or text and get what you want.
Better Call Paul charges $5 plus gratuity for food delivery anywhere in West Kelowna with pay-at-the-door service.
Rogers doesn’t mark up food prices or charge the restaurants.
The business’s primary focus is West Kelowna restaurants and the West Kelowna community, from Glenrosa to the bridge.
“We’re not trying to be Skip the Dishes, we’re just trying to provide customer service to the local restaurants and consumers,” said Rogers.
Better Call Paul does all the deliveries for about eight primary restaurants in West Kelowna, including 19 Okanagan Bar + Grill.
He also takes calls from people and provides service including grocery delivery in the West Kelowna area.
“We do any restaurant here, if somebody wants a pack of smokes and Kentucky Fried Chicken, we do that for them,” said Rogers.
So far, he’s delivered everything from hot chocolate bombs for Valentine’s Day and flowers to picking up hearing aids.
They’ve even delivered a tub of ice cream.
“It’s a custom service, so we’re trying to build a client base of people that get to know us personally and we take care of their needs,” said Rogers. “There’s nothing like that in this area.”
Rogers has been in the Okanagan 4.5 years.
He realized people wanted to deal with people they know.
He did some brainstorming and a test run and Better Call Paul has been an overwhelming success.
“We’ve been growing exponentially,” he said.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has been a factor for the older generation using Better Call Paul, Rogers said the younger generation is all about delivery.
“Nowadays, it’s common,” he said. “It’s convenience. People are busy working two or three jobs. I can save them the time and the gas and the wait at the restaurant.”
He’s enjoying Better Call Paul as he’s his own boss and gets to work with his wife.
To get in touch with Better Call Paul, text or call 778-215-6566.
—————
The EB Games location at the Hub Centre on Carrington Road closed permanently Feb. 14.
A sign on the store’s door referred customers to the Central Park EB Games location at 1575 Banks Rd. in Kelowna for current pre-orders. EB Games also has a store in Orchard Park mall.
EB Games did not reply to our email asking about the store closure; however, many video game consumers have been moving toward digital downloads of games as well as subscriptions. Lately, consumers who did not pre-order hard copies of new games at local store had to buy games elsewhere as there was no stock available.
The EB Games in Penticton’s Cherry Lane closed in 2020.
—————
Children’s Piano-Arts Corner Studio is hosting a Family Music Package and Treat March 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.
This is an opportunity for parents, grandparents and children to enjoy a music-making and sharing experience through Zoom together at home.
The Zoom gathering will feature a variety of Canadian and international performers.
A family four-person pack of organic homemade Viennese specialities and Austrian sweet delights in a custom-designed box will be home delivered the day before the event on March 20.
For details on the cost and how to register, call 250-768-1404 or go online to childrenspiano-artscorner.com.
—————
Sisterhood of Business Women — A Retirement Workshop for Women by Women presented by Scotiabank through the Greater Westside Board of Trade takes place online March 10 from noon to 1 p.m.
Participants will learn how to invest and plan for their future, the importance of planning for retirement, strategies to prepare for the unexpected as well as lifelong strategies to help them achieve security and balance.
Register online at gwboardoftrade.com under the events tab.
—————
WorkSafeBC will be providing information on COVID-19 support at a free Conversation with WorkSafeBC webinar March 11 from noon to 1 p.m.
Kira Bernston and Shawn Mitton, prevention managers with WorkSafeBC, will provide information on finding helpful resources and answer questions regarding WorksafeBC’s prevention activities, legislation and available resources and services.
For more information or to register for the Zoom link, go online to kelownabccoc.wliinc25.com/
events/Webinar-A-conversation-with-WorkSafeBC-3992/details.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.