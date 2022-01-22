Of course, I’m a huge advocate of drinking all types of wines all year round.
Many of us gravitate to red wines in the winter. For numerous reasons, that makes sense.
Red wine, which is generally served at room temperature, is warming. It also pairs well with the hearty fare we tend to eat more of in the winter. And a glass of red in front of the fire or curled up on the couch is comforting.
But there’s definitely a place of whites and roses in the winter. In fact, my wife, Kerry, and I drink as much white and rose in the colder months as we do red. It all has to do with food pairing, mood and occasion.
For instance, we often feel like a glass of rose when we get home from work, so this month we’ve cracked open bottles of IMBZZL Rose 2020 ($19.50) from the Naramata Bench, Culmina Saignee Rose 2020 ($24) from Oliver, Blue Grouse Amphora Bacchus 2020 ($33 ) from Vancouver Island and Free Form 2018 Rose ($28) from Summerland.
Quintessential roses have a strawberry-and-cream profile that’s welcome and refreshing any time of year, with or without food.
Although I lumped the Blue Grouse Amphora in with the roses, it’s actually made with the white Bacchus grape.
However, fermentation with the skins still on the grapes imparts a rose-like colour, extra texture and some red-wine qualities such as tannins.
For our Pinot Gris sipping we split our allegiances between a local one — IMBZZL 2020 ($22) — and an import — Kim Crawford 2020 ($20) from New Zealand.
Both have the hallmarks of the varietal — crisp pear and minerality — and can be sipped on their own or paired with cheese, chicken in cream sauce and pulled-pork tacos.
It had to be Chardonnay, more specifically our favourite Coolshanagh 2018 Chardonnay ($30) from the Naramata Bench, when we had a Sunday night dinner of roast chicken.
When we craved a standalone, off-dry sipper, we poured glasses of the 2020 Nk’Mip Dreamcatcher from Osoyoos, an aromatic everything-but-the-kitchen-sink blend of Riesling, Enrenfelser, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Blanc, Chardonnay and Semillon.
Speaking of Semillon, it’s a little-grown and little-known grape in the Okanagan.
Time Family of Wines in Penticton makes phenomenal use of it by blending 45% Semillon with 55% Sauvignon Blanc to create the McWatters Collection 2020 White Meritage ($30) in the fashion of the great white Bordeaux from France.
We enjoyed the White Meritage’s aromas and flavours of apricot, lemon and pineapple with a chicken schnitzel dinner.
Inspiring people
Sisters Darrien and Christa-Lee McWatters of Time Family of Wines in Penticton are on the top 10 list of Wine Industry Network’s “most inspiring people of 2021.”
Wine Industry Network is an online business resource and magazine for North American wineries, grape growers, suppliers and associates.
It’s the first time a pair of sisters has made the list.
The network also recognized Darrien as a trailblazer for her personal metamorphosis of gender transition from man to woman in 2021.
Darrien is operations manager at Time (which has the Time, Chronos, Evolve and McWatters Collection labels) and Christa-Lee is general manager.
The two were lauded for continuing the legacy of their late father, B.C. wine pioneer and Time founder Harry McWatters, as the winery came under the new ownership of Ron and Shelley Mayert.
“Darrien and Christa-Lee have remained steadfast in their leadership positions despite the evolution of the industry, their father’s death and the pandemic, all of which ultimately transformed what they saw as their, and the brand’s, trajectory,” read part of the news release from Wine Industry Network.
In 2021, the sisters also led with the introduction of the Chronos label, new packaging and expansion with a second location at the District Wine Village in Oliver and vineyard purchase in Osoyoos.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar.
Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.